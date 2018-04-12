SLED investigating after 'Molotov cocktail' found in yard of Rock Hill home

Officials are investigating after a "bottle bomb" was found in the yard of a home in York County Wednesday.

According to a police report, a man spotted a "Molotov cocktail" in his yard on Johnson Street in Rock Hill. The victim told officers that the device could've been thrown in his yard between April 1 and Wednesday.

Officials with the Rock Hill Bomb Squad investigated the device and then took samples, the report claims. The samples were then sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

No other details were released.

