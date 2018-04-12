VP Mike Pence to visit Charlotte for event with Congressman Pittenger

The vice president of the United States will make a visit to the Queen City next week, officials announced Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence will join North Carolina Congressman Robert Pittenger and other community leaders in Charlotte on April 20 for a panel discussion, a spokesperson with the congressman announced.

The panel is expected to discuss the benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the event will be held at the Park Expo & Conference Center and will be open to the public. The event is expected to start at 3:15 p.m. and doors open at 1:15 p.m., the Observer reported.

Pence is also expected to headline a Greensboro fundraiser for Republican Mark Walker on the same day, the Observer reports. The Observer reports that the Greensboro event is not open to the public and is only for ticket holders.

No other details were released.

