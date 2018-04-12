Second teen charged with murder in deadly York County shooting

A second 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly York County shooting that happened Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near Adnah Church Road and Windsong Lane in Rock Hill.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson says a witness drove the victim down the road and a state trooper patrolling the area stopped to help what he thought was a traffic incident at the intersection of Adnah Church Road and Highway 5, a mile from where the shooting took place.

Tolson says the trooper then saw a man on the ground in distress, identified on Wednesday as 23-year-old Mardarius Bailey, who had been shot.The trooper reportedly tried to save Bailey before he died.

A SLED helicopter assisted officials Tuesday in looking for two men wanted in the shooting. Both men were described as white males with one dressed in a red hoodie with long hair possibly carrying a white bag and the other in a blue sweatshirt.

On Thursday, deputies charged Robert Evans Outen with murder and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies said they found 19-year-old Tyler Wayne Montgomery in Rock Hill early Wednesday morning and arrested him.

PREVIOUS: 19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in York County shooting

A witness then identified Montgomery in a line-up at the Detention Center. Deputies charged Montgomery with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.