Second teen charged with murder in deadly York County shooting

A 66-year-old women was taken to the hospital after being shot twice at a home in Rowan County Wednesday night.More >>
A 66-year-old women was taken to the hospital after being shot twice at a home in Rowan County Wednesday night.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Boyce said the search by firefighters and law enforcement officers was launched as a precaution.More >>
Boyce said the search by firefighters and law enforcement officers was launched as a precaution.More >>
The incident happened around 4 p.m.More >>
The incident happened around 4 p.m.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened on I-485 outer before exit 52.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened on I-485 outer before exit 52.More >>