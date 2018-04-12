Man claims his Domino's pizza was never delivered, then allegedly assaults employee

A man is accused of assaulting a Domino's employee after, he claims, his pizza was never delivered.

According to a police report, the alleged attack occurred at a Domino's on East White Street in Rock Hill on Wednesday. An employee told police that Kenneth Wayne Baker Jr. allegedly assaulted him over a pizza.

The employee claims that Baker came into the store acting "disorderly" and stated that his pizza had not been delivered, the report states. That's when Baker reportedly demanded a free pizza, according to the report.

The suspect then allegedly slapped the employee after he was told that the pizza would cost money. That's when the employee punched the suspect who then fled from the business, according to the report.

Baker was found a short time later at the Hillside Inn on South Anderson Road, the report states.

He was charged with assault and third-degree battery. The report claims that Baker had multiple outstanding warrants from other agencies.

