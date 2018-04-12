Flames gut Claremont home, displaces family - | WBTV Charlotte

Flames gut Claremont home, displaces family

A fire destroyed a Claremont home Thursday morning, displacing a family. 

The fire broke out at a home on Logans Run. Wind appeared to be causing issues for firefighters attempting to extinguish the fire. 

The family who lived in the home was able to escape.

A cause has not been released. 

