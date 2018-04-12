Flames gut Claremont home, displaces family

A fire destroyed a Claremont home Thursday morning, displacing a family.

The fire broke out at a home on Logans Run. Wind appeared to be causing issues for firefighters attempting to extinguish the fire.

The family who lived in the home was able to escape.

#breaking The family that lived here is ok..everyone got out but looks like everything is destroyed pic.twitter.com/EmWRciTMP7 — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) April 12, 2018

A cause has not been released.

