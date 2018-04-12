Arrest made in deadly shooting of NC college football player

A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a college football player at Wake Forest University was arrested in Charlotte.

Najee Ali Baker, 21, died at the hospital after being shot around 1 a.m. Jan. 20 on campus.

Authorities identified suspects accused in an armed assault that happened nearby. One of the suspects, Jakier Shanique Austin, was wanted on warrants for murder and possession of a firearm on educational property in Baker's shooting.

Austin was arrested in Charlotte Wednesday by US Marshals with the assistance of Charlotte police. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail pending his transfer to Forsyth County.

Police say the investigation is open and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

