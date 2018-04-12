Woman charged after TSA finds loaded revolver inside Charlotte airport

Photo of the loaded revolver found by TSA agents inside the Charlotte airport (Photo source: Transportation Security Administration)

A South Carolina woman has been charged after she reportedly brought a loaded handgun into the Charlotte Douglas International airport Wednesday.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers found the loaded .22 Magnum revolver at security checkpoint A. It was found in her carry-on bag as it passed along the conveyor belt in the checkpoint X-ray machine.

The TSA officer contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the woman was questioned and charged with carrying a weapon on airport property.

According to the TSA, officers have found 17 firearms at Charlotte checkpoints this year. They found 68 firearms in Charlotte in 2017.

"There is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint," TSA officials said in a release. "Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter."

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on TSA.gov.

