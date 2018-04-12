Woman hospitalized following shooting at Salisbury home

A 66-year-old women was taken to the hospital after being shot twice at a home in Rowan County Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at a home on Ivy Street in Salisbury around midnight. According to the Salisbury Police Department, a man was banging on the door and asked the woman about a person who she didn't know. The man then reportedly pulled out a gun as the woman was closing the door, officers say.

That's when the man went to a car that was parked outside and fired multiple shots into the home, along with another man, according to police. Officers said the woman was shot in the leg.

Police said the woman "wasn’t the person who the shooters were looking for.”

Witnesses reported hearing an argument at the home earlier in the day.

The victim was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with minor injuries. She is expected to be OK, police said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

