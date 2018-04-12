Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate to retire as hurricane names following 2017 season

You won't be seeing Harvey, Irma, Maria or Nate as names for hurricanes or tropical storms anytime soon.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the four names have officially been retired due to the "extensive damage" they caused to the United States and Caribbean in 2017.

The NOAA states that names of storms are retired when they're "so deadly or destructive that the future use of the name would be insensitive."

Officials will replace the retired names with Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel in the list of storm names used in 2023.

Hurricane Harvey ravaged southeastern Texas and along the Gulf Coast in August. The storm caused "catastrophic flooding" and killed at least 68 people, the NOAA reported.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida in September as a Category 4 storm. Officials said at least 44 people died from the direct effects of Irma as a result of its "strong winds, heavy rain and high surf."

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico in late September as a Category 4 storm packing winds of 155 mph. Maria was the strongest storm to strike the island since the 1930s.

According to CBS, Hurricane Maria's destruction set Puerto Rico back decades and nearly destroyed the island. The island was in the dark for several weeks and some residents were without power for months.

The NOAA reports that Hurricane Nate made landfall in the Gulf Coast as a category 1.

