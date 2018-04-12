Crash shuts down multiple lanes on I-77 in north Charlotte

A crash has blocked several lanes on Interstate 77 in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck happened on I-77 at mile marker 15 near Sunset Road. The wreck is blocking two lanes, officials said.

The NCDOT said the lanes are expected to reopen around 7:30 a.m. The crash has traffic backed up for several miles.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers can take Statesville Road or Beatties Ford Road as alternate routes.

