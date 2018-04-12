Two-alarm fire reported at Rowan County textile company

Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a yarn facility in Rowan County Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at Gildan Yarns, located off of Heilig Road in Salisbury. The fire was controlled to bales of yarn in one building.

The building was evacuated for some time.

The fire was reported just after 5:15 am and was under control by approximately 6:30 am.

There is no word on what may have sparked the fire. There were similar fires reported at the plant in May of last year and in January of this year.

Firefighters from several departments could be seen putting water on smoldering bales on back side of the plant.

No one was injured in the incident.

