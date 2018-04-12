BLOG: Warm weather ahead of weekend rain, First Alert Day issued for Sunday

The incident happened Tuesday at Bradford Preparatory School on the 2400 block of State Road. According to the report, the boy was caught with the images and video of a 15-year-old girl at the school.More >>
Communications said there have been no reports of victims or any injuries.More >>
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the four names have officially been retired due to the "extensive damage" they caused to the United States and Caribbean in 2017.More >>
A 66-year-old women was taken to the hospital after being shot twice at a home in Rowan County Wednesday night.More >>
The fire broke out at Gildan Yarns, located off of Heilig Road in Salisbury.More >>
