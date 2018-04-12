BLOG: Warm weather ahead of weekend rain, First Alert Day issued for Sunday

Sunshine Prevails

Warm End To Week

Split Decision on Weekend

If you're a fan of warmer weather, you're going to love the much-advertised warming trend that's now well underway!

As high pressure builds across the Southeastern U.S., it will tap into warm air currently over the central/southern Plains and send it in our direction over the next few days. As a result, we can expect temps gradually warming through the 70s Thursday afternoon, and then approaching 80 degrees by the time we hit Friday and Saturday.

It will be mostly sunny & dry through this stretch as well.

Then there is the second half of the weekend. While there could be a shower towards Saturday evening, the better chance for rain will hold off until Sunday. At this point, considering any outdoor plans, even though Sunday will still be warm with highs in the 70s, it looks pretty certain that Saturday will turn out to be the better day of the weekend, so plan accordingly.

Thunderstorms are even a possibility as a cold front moves through late Sunday. We will continue to watch it through the week, but to provide you a heads up, Sunday has been declared a First Alert Day.

PREVIOUS: First Alert Day issued for Sunday, strong storms possible

Heavy rain is the most likely, maybe up to an inch or so, but damaging winds may also be in play as the line of showers and storms advances across the region during the late afternoon/early evening hours.

We do expect to clear out and dry out Monday when afternoon readings dip back into the 60s, just a bit below average for mid-April.

Stay weather prepared with updates specific for your location by downloading the WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Hope you have a terrific Thursday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

