Men shot during home invasion in northeast Charlotte, police say

Two men were shot during a home invasion in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened in the 6500 block of Covecreek Drive around 2 a.m. Police said two men were both shot in their arm.

The victims told officers they were shot during a home invasion involving at least one person who they knew.

The men were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with minor injuries. They are both expected to be OK, police say.

There's no word on whether any arrests have been made.

No other details were released.

