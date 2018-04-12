Brutal Charlotte Video Goes Viral

It’s Thursday, 12 April 2018…good morning to you from the WBTV News morning team. John Carter reporting to you this morning. We invite you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

We have more on the video that’s gone viral on social media…a bloody attack on a CATS bus in uptown Charlotte. This morning, we’ve learned a man has been charged in the brutal assault.

Our Caroline Hicks is LIVE this morning with the story of CMS superintendent Clayton Wilcox revealing his recommendations for next year’s school budget.

Two people are due in court this morning following a double-shooting in northwest Charlotte that led to a high-speed police chase into Gaston County.

The owner of a popular Charlotte yoga business is stepping away from his job for a bit, after allegations of sexual harassment.

You’ve heard of packages being stolen off porches. We have the story of a local man who confronted a porch pirate. As it turns out, it was a familiar face.

A traffic heads up for you. The right turning lane remains close on Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte due to a water main break and sinkhole that formed Tuesday.

It’s a great day for baseball fans! The Charlotte Knights hold their home opener tonight! Micah Smith will be LIVE from BB&T stadium.

