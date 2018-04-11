Person hit, kicked repeatedly in head during attack on CATS, suspect arrested

A Facebook video sent to WBTV shows a person being attacked on a CATS bus on April 7.

The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head. The victim was transported by medic to Presbyterian Hospital.

The graphic video posted to Facebook shows the suspect hitting and kicking the victim in the head multiple times. The video which was posted on Wednesday has been shared over 33,000 times.

According to officials, police began searching the area immediately for the suspect identified as Roy Eugene-Lav Hedman. Hedman was located a short distance away from where the incident occurred and arrested.

Hedman has been charged with aggravated assault inflicting serious injury.

