House fire in Cabarrus Co. displaces family of five

A house fire displaces a family of five in Concord Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of the home located on Zion Church Road around 3 p.m.

Crews quickly battled the fire which originated in the kitchen and dining area of the home.

Two people were inside the home at the time but were able to exit without any injuries.

Due to smoke damage within the home and safety reasons the Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.

