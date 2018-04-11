Reports of shots fired at Livingstone College in Salisbury - | WBTV Charlotte

Reports of shots fired at Livingstone College in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Units are responding to a call for shots fired at Livingstone College in Salisbury Wednesday night, according to Rowan Communications.

Communications said there have been no reports of victims or any injuries.

Livingstone Police say they found shell casings at the scene.

This is a developing story and no further details are available.

