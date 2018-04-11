Man fires gun in Livingstone College's gym, school officials say

Multiple crews responded to Livingstone College in Salisbury Wednesday night after there was a report of an "active shooter" in the gym, according to police.

Police received a call around 10 p.m. that shots were fired inside the Trent Gymnasium, which is located on campus.

According to a spokesperson with the school, there was a group of people inside the gym playing basketball when school officials tried to close the facility. That's when a man reportedly became upset and shot into the ceiling, school officials say. Livingstone police say they found shell casings at the scene.

The shooter then reportedly fled from the campus and headed toward Monroe Street, officials said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

School officials said the campus was put on a "shelter in place" precaution for the rest of the night.

The man accused of firing the gun has not been identified.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.