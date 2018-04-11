Crews respond to reports of shots fired at Livingstone College in Salisbury

Multiple crews responded to Livingstone College in Salisbury Wednesday night after there was a report of an "active shooter" in the gym, according to police.

Livingstone police say they found shell casings at the scene.

Rowan County Communications said there have no reports of anyone being injured.

Livingstone police told Salisbury police that the incident was under control, officers said.

No other details were released.

