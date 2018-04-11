Charlotte homeowner catches porch pirate in the act, recognizes would-be thief

A would-be thief in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood was caught red-handed by the man he was trying to steal from.

The man, who doesn’t want to be identified, showed footage on his home security camera. It catches a crisp shot of the sticky-fingered intruder.

As the would-be thief makes his way up the long driveway, the homeowner who is able to watch the act as it unfolded on his phone, recognizes the thief and comes outside to confront him.

“How about you bring that back,” he says to the man in his driveway, holding his package. “Yeah, nice one. Put it down. Get the [expletive] out of there.”

The homeowner says the man in the video is one of several squatting at an abandoned home down the road and that there’s been a “live and let live” mentality over the collection of items and tarps covering that home’s front porch.

“While it was an eye sore, I had my own life going on,” the homeowner says. “It wasn’t something I necessarily felt warranted running to the police or code enforcement about.”

That is, until now.

“If it’s someone that’s not going to at least try to help themselves without hurting others, then I don’t think they should be granted a certain immunity,” he says.

This homeowner tells WBTV his community resource officer has been notified of the situation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.