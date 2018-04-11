Every now and again, I go and search my own name to see if there might be another Kristen Hampton out there, curious about what she might look like or do for a living.

And just because it's cool to know you share a name with someone when your name is not that common.

I found another Kristen Hampton just 20 miles from Charlotte in Fort Mill, SC.

She works at a grooming salon, and she's awesome.

We spent a good bit of time trying to find some common threads other than our names.

We had a ball in the process. Check out the video to see what the "other" Kristen Hampton is like.

And send us your Good News at goodnews@wbtv.com.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.