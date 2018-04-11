Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online cust - | WBTV Charlotte

Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online customers

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
CHARLOTTE, NC ( Katherine Peralta/ The Charlotte Observer)- Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek.

The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however.

Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.

As customers are more frequently opting to shop online, it's not unusual to see retailers building more warehouses, delivery hubs and distribution centers instead of actual stores where customers can shop.

Best Buy has made a number of changes in recent months as customers shop online more. For instance, it has launched an at-home consultant service in some markets, it is planning a new app feature so customers can tell the store when they’re on their way to pick up some items, and it is testing lockers and curbside pickup, the AP reported.

"With the growth of our appliance business and our strong market position in home theater, this facility will help us serve our customers more effectively and more efficiently. The location near I-85 provides great access to our customers," Best Buy spokesman Jeff Shelman said.

The hub will be in the Steele Creek Commerce Park in southwest Charlotte, at the corner of Steele Creek and Shopton roads.

Once completed, the office park, which is being developed by the real estate firm EastGroup Properties, will include 12 buildings and will be 1.2 million square feet, making it one of the city's largest business parks.

