Suspects arrested after jumping out of vehicle in north Charlotte

Atrium Health has told a group of doctors wanting to break away from the hospital system that it doesn't want to see them go after all.More >>
Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door. One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three.More >>
Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek. The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however. Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.More >>
Police have made an arrest after the suspects jumped from a vehicle and ran in north Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened near Tom Hunter Road around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the vehicle took off before the suspects jumped out.More >>
A Charlotte man has been charged with harassing a juror after texting her in court while he was sitting across the courtroom as the defendant, according to a search warrant. Wesley Westbrook, 34, has been charged with offering a bribe in connection with the same case.More >>
