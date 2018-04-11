Suspects arrested after jumping out of vehicle in north Charlott - | WBTV Charlotte

Suspects arrested after jumping out of vehicle in north Charlotte

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police have made an arrest after suspects jumped from a vehicle and ran in north Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Tom Hunter Road around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the vehicle took off before the suspects jumped out.

The investigation remains ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Please don't go after all, Atrium tells doctors looking to leave

    Please don't go after all, Atrium tells doctors looking to leave

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:33:13 GMT
    Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)
    Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)

    Atrium Health has told a group of doctors wanting to break away from the hospital system that it doesn't want to see them go after all.  

    More >>

    Atrium Health has told a group of doctors wanting to break away from the hospital system that it doesn't want to see them go after all.  

    More >>

  • Crime Stoppers: Convenience store clerk get shot during fight with robbers

    Crime Stoppers: Convenience store clerk get shot during fight with robbers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:31:32 GMT
    (Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)(Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)
    (Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)(Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

    Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door.  One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three.  

    More >>

    Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door.  One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three.  

    More >>

  • Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online customers

    Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online customers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:26:59 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

     Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek. The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however. Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.  

    More >>

     Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek. The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however. Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly