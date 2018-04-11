Man arrested after leading police chase, jumping from car in north Charlotte

Police have made an arrest after suspects jumped from a vehicle and ran in north Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, an armed robbery happened in the Hidden Vallley neighborhood around 12:30 p.m.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot located in the 2200 block of W. T. Harris Boulevard when two men reportedly approached him and robbed him at gunpoint.

The victim’s vehicle, a 2016 Honda CRV was stolen, but the victim was not injured.

Around 5 p.m, officers saw the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver initially stopped and two men got out of the car.

One of them was detained. Police say he was cooperative and it was later determined that he did not participate in the robbery so he was released without being charged.

The other man who got out of the vehicle ran from the officers and avoided arrest.

The driver then took off in the stolen car and led police on a car chase that lasted for five to six minutes.

The driver hit a parked car in the 6400 block of Spring Garden Lane and then ran from the vehicle.

After a short foot chase the officers were able to apprehend him in the 1100 block of Rosada Drive.

The man was transported to CMC-University where he was treated and released.

Once detectives interview the man and he is formally charged., his name will be released.

No further information is available.

