Crime Stoppers: Convenience store clerk get shot during fight with robbers

Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door. One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three. During the struggle, the clerk was hit in the arm and chest, yet he still chased all three out of the store. It's stunning.

"That just shows how much his adrenaline was pumping, to fight through and then chase these guys out of the store, pretty remarkable," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller.

On an overhead camera view of the fight, you can see the guy with the gun switch hands from right to left before he fires off a round.

"It almost appears like this guy was a little uncomfortable handling the gun, the way he held with one hand, then switched to the other hand and he kind of fired it as he was running out the door, kinda leads us to believe he wasn't too comfortable holding that gun," Miller added.

Could they be associated with other robberies?

"Haven't seen anything like this particularly, we can't link these guys to anything else right now, but needless to say it could be so," Miller said.

There was a witness outside the store who gave police descriptions of each crook. If you know something and want to earn a reward, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 and you won't have to leave your name.

