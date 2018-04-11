Defendant texted potential juror while in court. Then he offered - | WBTV Charlotte

Defendant texted potential juror while in court. Then he offered her $500, document says.

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Connect
(WBTV/File) (WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Jane Wester/Charlotte Observer) -

A Charlotte man has been charged with harassing a juror after texting her in court while he was sitting across the courtroom as the defendant, according to a search warrant.

Wesley Westbrook, 34, has been charged with offering a bribe in connection with the same case.

He was appearing in court on other charges on Sept. 26, 2017, when the judge asked a group of potential jurors if they knew any reason why they couldn't be on the jury.

One potential juror stood up and said she knew Westbrook.

The judge didn't dismiss her right away. While sitting at the defense table that afternoon, Westbrook sent the potential juror two texts, the search warrant said.

"Wow could've saved my life," the first text said. Forty-five minutes later, he wrote again to ask the woman how she was going to act.

The next day, the potential juror left the courthouse and got a phone call from a man saying he was Westbrook's cousin. He asked her to help Westbrook, and she hung up.

Two minutes later, Westbrook and his cousin called back, the search warrant said.

"The defendant (Westbrook) advised the victim what to say in court and that his lawyer was going to get rid of about 4 or 5 of the remaining potential jurors," the search warrant said.

Hours later, after the potential juror had gone home, Westbrook showed up at her front door. He told her to say anything she needed to say to get picked for the jury.

He urged her to say she didn't know him, despite what she had told the judge the day before, the search warrant said. Westbrook suggested she tell the court she had been referring to his lawyer and not him.

Westbrook offered her $500 for missing work while she would be on the jury, the search warrant said, though he told her he didn't have the money right then.

He's still in jail, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office records.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Please don't go after all, Atrium tells doctors looking to leave

    Please don't go after all, Atrium tells doctors looking to leave

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:33:13 GMT
    Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)
    Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)

    Atrium Health has told a group of doctors wanting to break away from the hospital system that it doesn't want to see them go after all.  

    More >>

    Atrium Health has told a group of doctors wanting to break away from the hospital system that it doesn't want to see them go after all.  

    More >>

  • Crime Stoppers: Convenience store clerk get shot during fight with robbers

    Crime Stoppers: Convenience store clerk get shot during fight with robbers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:31:32 GMT
    (Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)(Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)
    (Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)(Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

    Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door.  One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three.  

    More >>

    Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door.  One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three.  

    More >>

  • Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online customers

    Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online customers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:26:59 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

     Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek. The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however. Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.  

    More >>

     Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek. The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however. Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly