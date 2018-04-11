Panthers announce 2018 preseason schedule

The Panthers will face three playoff teams, Buffalo, New England and Pittsburgh, in the 2018 preseason as announced by the league on Wednesday. Carolina hosts Miami and New England, while traveling to Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

For the fifth consecutive preseason, all four of Carolina’s opponents are from the AFC as the Panthers open at Buffalo (Aug. 9-13) before consecutive home games against Miami (Aug. 16-20) and New England (Aug. 23-26). Carolina travels to Pittsburgh for the preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The Panthers played the same four teams in the 2015 preseason, a year in which Carolina went 3-1 in the preseason and 15-1 in the regular season before winning the NFC Championship.

Three of Carolina’s games come against the AFC East division. The Panthers went 4-0 against that division in the 2017 regular season.

Carolina and Buffalo will meet for the sixth time in the preseason and third time at Buffalo. The two teams last played in the opener of the 2015 preseason in Buffalo, a 25-24 Panthers victory.

Carolina plays Miami for the sixth time overall, and fourth time at home, in the preseason.

The Panthers and Patriots will meet for the tenth time in the preseason, while the Panthers and Steelers will be meeting in the preseason finale for the 16th consecutive season.

The Panthers also will travel to the Steelers in the regular season, marking the 21st time Carolina has faced a team in the regular season after facing the same team in the preseason.

The Panthers are 45-48 all-time in preseason games, finishing at least .500 in the preseason in each of the franchise's eight playoff seasons. Carolina has gone at least .500 every preseason since 2012.

2018 Preseason Schedule

Week One, Aug. 9-13, at Buffalo

Week Two, Aug. 16-20, vs. Miami

Week Three, Aug. 23-26, vs. New England

Week Four, Thursday, Aug. 30, at Pittsburgh

