Panthers announce 2018 preseason schedule - | WBTV Charlotte

Panthers announce 2018 preseason schedule

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The Panthers will face three playoff teams, Buffalo, New England and Pittsburgh, in the 2018 preseason as announced by the league on Wednesday. Carolina hosts Miami and New England, while traveling to Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

For the fifth consecutive preseason, all four of Carolina’s opponents are from the AFC as the Panthers open at Buffalo (Aug. 9-13) before consecutive home games against Miami (Aug. 16-20) and New England (Aug. 23-26). Carolina travels to Pittsburgh for the preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The Panthers played the same four teams in the 2015 preseason, a year in which Carolina went 3-1 in the preseason and 15-1 in the regular season before winning the NFC Championship.

Three of Carolina’s games come against the AFC East division. The Panthers went 4-0 against that division in the 2017 regular season.

Carolina and Buffalo will meet for the sixth time in the preseason and third time at Buffalo. The two teams last played in the opener of the 2015 preseason in Buffalo, a 25-24 Panthers victory.

Carolina plays Miami for the sixth time overall, and fourth time at home, in the preseason.

The Panthers and Patriots will meet for the tenth time in the preseason, while the Panthers and Steelers will be meeting in the preseason finale for the 16th consecutive season.

The Panthers also will travel to the Steelers in the regular season, marking the 21st time Carolina has faced a team in the regular season after facing the same team in the preseason.

The Panthers are 45-48 all-time in preseason games, finishing at least .500 in the preseason in each of the franchise's eight playoff seasons. Carolina has gone at least .500 every preseason since 2012.

2018 Preseason Schedule

  • Week One, Aug. 9-13, at Buffalo
  • Week Two, Aug. 16-20, vs. Miami
  • Week Three, Aug. 23-26, vs. New England
  • Week Four, Thursday, Aug. 30, at Pittsburgh

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Please don't go after all, Atrium tells doctors looking to leave

    Please don't go after all, Atrium tells doctors looking to leave

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:33:13 GMT
    Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)
    Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)

    Atrium Health has told a group of doctors wanting to break away from the hospital system that it doesn't want to see them go after all.  

    More >>

    Atrium Health has told a group of doctors wanting to break away from the hospital system that it doesn't want to see them go after all.  

    More >>

  • Crime Stoppers: Convenience store clerk get shot during fight with robbers

    Crime Stoppers: Convenience store clerk get shot during fight with robbers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:31:32 GMT
    (Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)(Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)
    (Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)(Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

    Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door.  One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three.  

    More >>

    Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door.  One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three.  

    More >>

  • Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online customers

    Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online customers

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:26:59 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

     Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek. The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however. Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.  

    More >>

     Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek. The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however. Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly