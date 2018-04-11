More than 70 percent of travelers afraid to fly with pets

As part of National Pet Day, TripAdvisor has tips for pet owners who travel with their pets, and want to make sure they’re safe.

Airfarewatchdog polled more than 1,600 travelers and found that 76 percent of those who travel with pets were afraid, because of recent headlines with airlines mistreating pets.

So, SmarterTravel, a TripAdvisor Company, offers these tips for concerned travelers:

Plan Ahead: Make arrangements ASAP as the number of pets allowed in-cabin is limited & varies by flight.

Doctor's Letter: Have your documentation for support and service pets no later than 48 hours before takeoff.

Pack the Necessities for Cargo: If your pets are in cargo make sure to have food and drink for them. Also, make sure to get them acclimated to their kennel prior to the trip.

Go With Your Gut: If a gate agent or crew member asks you to do something you aren't comfortable with speak to a supervisor or change flights.

Pack for the Trip: Make sure to have all the necessities you need for when you land.

A full list of tips and a printable checklist for travelers can be found here.

