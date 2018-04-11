More than 70 percent of travelers afraid to fly with pets - | WBTV Charlotte

More than 70 percent of travelers afraid to fly with pets

As part of National Pet Day, TripAdvisor has tips for pet owners who travel with their pets, and want to make sure they’re safe.

Airfarewatchdog polled more than 1,600 travelers and found that 76 percent of those who travel with pets were afraid, because of recent headlines with airlines mistreating pets.

So, SmarterTravel, a TripAdvisor Company, offers these tips for concerned travelers:

  • Plan Ahead: Make arrangements ASAP as the number of pets allowed in-cabin is limited & varies by flight.
  • Doctor’s Letter: Have your documentation for support and service pets no later than 48 hours before takeoff.
  • Pack the Necessities for Cargo: If your pets are in cargo make sure to have food and drink for them. Also, make sure to get them acclimated to their kennel prior to the trip.
  • Go With Your Gut: If a gate agent or crew member asks you to do something you aren’t comfortable with speak to a supervisor or change flights.
  • Pack for the Trip: Make sure to have all the necessities you need for when you land.

A full list of tips and a printable checklist for travelers can be found here.

  Please don't go after all, Atrium tells doctors looking to leave

    Atrium Health's flagship hospital in Dilworth. In an internal email Wednesday, an Atrium executive appealed to doctors in its Mecklenburg Medical Group practice to not leave the system.
    Atrium Health has told a group of doctors wanting to break away from the hospital system that it doesn't want to see them go after all.  

  Crime Stoppers: Convenience store clerk get shot during fight with robbers

    (Surveillance video courtesy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)
    Just before 8:30 p.m. the clerk at the B & B Mart on Arrowood Road was relaxing. His rest ended abruptly when three hooded men charged through the door.  One attempted to jump the counter, but the clerk fought him off. He winds up fighting all three.  

  Best Buy to open in southwest Charlotte as a hub for online customers

    (Source: WBTV/File)
     Best Buy is coming to Steele Creek. The electronics retailer won't be opening a traditional brick-and-mortar store, however. Instead, the company will open a 40,000 square-foot home delivery hub to deliver orders to customers in Charlotte, western North Carolina and parts of South Carolina who buy online, according to a statement from brokerage firm JLL.  

