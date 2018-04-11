Popular Charlotte yoga studio owner steps away amid sexual haras - | WBTV Charlotte

Popular Charlotte yoga studio owner steps away amid sexual harassment accusations

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The owner of a popular yoga studio in Charlotte is temporarily stepping away from daily business operations amid two former employees accusing him of sexual harassment.

Kyle Conti sent an email to the employees of Charlotte Yoga Tuesday morning addressing the claims made against him and his decision to "take some time away from the daily business at the studios."

In the email Conti says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against him and is "committed to providing a safe and compassionate space."

According to the women's lawyer, Meg Maloney,  on the morning of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hearing about their claims, Conti posted multiple photos to his Instagram story.

PREVIOUS: Former Charlotte Yoga employees claim owner's social media made joke of sexual harassment claims

Clothed in a towel posing towards a mirror, Conti wrote, "When your integrity is questioned & you get the opportunity today to look your accuser in the eyes you wake up at 4 am so excited for that moment..."

“It’s basically just flipping us off,” the women’s attorney, Meg Maloney, says. “That’s how I felt.”

Maloney says the screen-grabs were sent to her clients in the middle of the hearing. That is when they decided to walk out.

“One of them was so upset that she was shaking and crying,” she said.

The photos go on to show Conti asking for fashion feedback, “tie or no tie.” Then, a snapshot of his attorney’s office, writing, “let’s do this.”

“It was so, incredibly, arrogant,” Maloney said.

