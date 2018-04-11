FreeMoreWest 5K this Friday is right near WBTV News

Upcoming Friday the 13th run near WBTV News...

Our studio is in west Charlotte, near Morehead and Freedom. The building has been here decades and is now suddenly part of one of the hottest zip-codes of Charlotte, “FreeMoreWest."

This Friday is the 6th year FreeMoreWest will host a 5k on the Greenway. Its goal, it says, is to get people to come to west Charlotte and see the area in a new light. The 5k runs through historic neighborhoods, a little into Uptown and ends near Rhino Market & Deli, Pinky's Westside Grill, The Burger Company, Yoga for Life & Centered Wellness, and Savor Cafe and Catering. All right there on Morehead Street.

There’s yoga, beer and lots of laughter. (I’m always working during the 5k, but I swear we hear all the fun at the station, which is just up the hill.) All proceeds benefit Classroom Central, which helps get school supplies to teachers.

Register and find more info here.

-Molly

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.