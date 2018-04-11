15-year-old charged with crimes against children at prep school in Charlotte

A teenager at a Charlotte school was charged with crimes against children after police say he was found to have pornographic images and video of a teen girl.

The incident happened Tuesday at Bradford Preparatory School on the 2400 block of State Road. Police said a 15-year-old male is charged with second-degree crimes against children.

His name has not been released.

According to the report, the boy was caught with the images and video of a 15-year-old girl at the school.

Police have not given any further details about the case.

