Pregnant woman, man shot in NW Charlotte, suspects lead police on high-speed chase

Two people were taken into custody after a double shooting in northwest Charlotte led to a high-speed police chase into Gaston County Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Effingham Road. Two people went to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. After speaking with witnesses on the scene, police say the shooting took place on Alice Street and the victims ran to Effingham Road for help.

Police haven't identified the victims but did say one is a pregnant woman and the other a man.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspects and suspected vehicle before locating the car near Brookshire Boulevard and I-85. A pursuit began after the driver refused to pull over leading police into Gaston County.

Officials say the occupants of the car jumped and ran near the McAdenville Exit and was taken into custody. Reco Lamont Perry and Tahjah Adarrious Quarles were later identified as the suspects occupying the car.

The suspects of the case and the victims know each other, police say.

#CMPD says 2 people taken into custody after driving erratically through Clt & on highways; this is the car they ditched and ran from on 85S in Gaston Co @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/VhBzEAv6tA — Coleen Harry WBTV (@ColeenHarryWBTV) April 11, 2018

Perry and Quarles were both charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, battery of an unborn child and resisting arrest. It was determined that Perry was the driver of the car during the pursuit and will face additional charges.

Investigators have not revealed a possible motive for the shooting.

