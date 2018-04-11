Officer investigating wreck injured after dump truck crashes into patrol car

Two officers were involved in a crash in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Police say they were assisting a trooper with an injury crash on Interstate 77 southbound near Exit 16, Sunset Road, when a dump truck caused a second crash. It happened around 6 a.m.

"The collision involved two CMPD patrol vehicles and another passenger vehicle," CMPD said. One of the two patrol vehicles hit was occupied.

The patrol vehicles were stationary at the time of the crash and their lights were activated as the officers were investigating the first crash. Police say one officer went to Carolinas Medical Center, now Atrium, to be evaluated. All injuries are minor.

Highway Patrol is investigating the initial crash.

