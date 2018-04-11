Warrant: Homicide investigation underway in Huntersville

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was pronounced dead at a home in Huntersville in March.

According to a search warrant, a man and a woman were found not breathing at a home on 4th Street on March 22.

The warrant states that MEDIC gave the woman Narcan but it was unsuccessful. Narcan was then given to the man and he "became responsive," according to the warrant.

When the man was taken to the hospital, he told officers that he and the woman were reportedly "in the process of using heroin," the warrant states.

Officials believe the incident is "suspicious in nature."

No names were released.

