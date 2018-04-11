Wreck shuts down east Charlotte road

A crash has shut down a road in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Shamrock Drive at Farley Street is closed due to the wreck. Officers tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m.

Traffic Alert: Shamrock Dr at Farley St is closed due to a serious motor vehicle collision. Major Crash Detectives will be investigating. Drivers are asked to use The Plaza Rd as an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 11, 2018

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash. There's no word on when the road will reopen.

Police are asking drivers to take The Plaza as an alternate route.

