Three Salisbury restaurants broken into this week

Thieves targeted three Salisbury restaurants for break-ins in the last few days. Police have taken reports and noted damage at Ichiban, Casa Grande, and Los Arcos.

According to the report, someone broke the glass front door at Los Arcos on Klumac Road and took money. At Casa Grande, on Klumac Road, someone broke in by throwing a rock through a door, then damaged property inside the restaurant.

Police were still completing a report of the break-in at Ichiban at the time of this article's publication.

In mid-February, a similar incident occurred involving Casa Grande, Romano's and Monterrey.

Police said on Wednesday that they have good leads in the case and are hopeful of an arrest.

