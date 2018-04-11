Rash of car break-ins in Westcliffe, western Rowan County

A rash of car break-ins has been reported in the Westcliffe community in Salisbury, according to police. Break-ins happened to cars parked on several streets, including Ashbrook, Sycamore, and Willow.

In one case on Willow Road items that were taken were later recovered in a neighbor's yard.

In most cases police say the cars were not locked and items of value were left in plain sight.

The Westcliffe break-ins come two days after similar break-ins were reported to the Rowan Sheriff's Office. Those break-ins were in the area near Hurley School Road.

Electronics, cash, phones, and other items have been taken.

Deputies and police are advising people to keep cars locked at all times and not to leave anything valuable in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, and Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

