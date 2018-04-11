Warrants served for 100 people in Catawba County drug bust

Warrants have been issued for 100 people in connection with a drug bust in Catawba County Wednesday morning.

The charges range from drug possession to the sale of drugs including methamphetamines, marijuana, cocaine and opioids. Officials said the undercover operation, known as "100 Proof," was over a span of six months.

Officials said 29 people who were served with warrants were already in jail on other charges.

Sheriff Coy Reid put out this warning to anyone who is selling illegal drugs in the county:

"If you are selling drugs in this county, it’s not a question of if we will arrest you, it’s only a matter of when.”

No names have been released.

