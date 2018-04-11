At least one trapped in Rock Hill crash

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in York County Wednesday morning.

According to the Rock Hill Fire Department, the wreck occurred on Interstate 77 northbound exit ramp at Exit 82, which is Cherry Road. Firefighters tweeted about the wreck at 8 a.m.

Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement on scene at a vehicle accident with entrapment on the I-77NB exit ramp at exit 82(Cherry Rd). Use caution in the area pic.twitter.com/1077CjT4if — Rock Hill SC FD (@RockHillSCFire) April 11, 2018

At least one person was trapped in the crash, firefighters said. It appeared one vehicle overturned in the wreck.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

