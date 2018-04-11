BLOG: Warmer temperatures, sunshine expected to linger for rest of workweek

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near Adnah Church Road and Highway 5 in Rock Hill.More >>
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. near Adnah Church Road and Highway 5 in Rock Hill.More >>
Thieves targeted three Salisbury restaurants for break-ins in the last few days.More >>
Thieves targeted three Salisbury restaurants for break-ins in the last few days.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Shamrock Drive at Farley Street is closed due to the wreck. Officers tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Shamrock Drive at Farley Street is closed due to the wreck. Officers tweeted about the incident around 9:30 a.m.More >>
Huntersville Fire said the wreck occurred on I-77 southbound near Exit 28 at West Catawba Avenue. Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 4:30 a.m.More >>
Huntersville Fire said the wreck occurred on I-77 southbound near Exit 28 at West Catawba Avenue. Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 4:30 a.m.More >>
Bank of America plans to quit lending money to manufacturers of military-style guns sold for civilian use, a top executive said this week.More >>
Bank of America plans to quit lending money to manufacturers of military-style guns sold for civilian use, a top executive said this week.More >>