BLOG: Warmer temperatures, sunshine expected to linger for rest of workweek

With high pressure in control, we will likely remain dry for the rest of the week and highs will begin to increase each day. Wednesday will be another beautiful day in the mid to upper 60s. We'll jump into the 70s on Thursday and close in on 80 degrees Friday!

Then there is the weekend. Saturday will be very warm with afternoon readings still close to 80 degrees and we'll remain dry most of the day. There could be a shower toward evening but the better chance for rain will hold off until Sunday.

At this point, considering any outdoor plans, it looks pretty certain that Saturday will turn out to be the better day of the weekend.

Thunderstorms are even a possibility as a cold front moves through late Sunday. We will continue to watch it through the week, but to provide you a heads up, Sunday has been declared a First Alert Day.

Heavy rain is the most likely, but damaging winds may also be in play as the line of showers and storms advances across the region.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

