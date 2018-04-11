Independence Blvd blocked for repairs

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow. Today is Wednesday, April 11. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: It's expected to be a repeat traffic nightmare this morning, for those of you traveling to work or school on one of Charlotte's busiest roads. It's all because of a large sinkhole that opened up on Independence Boulevard after a water main break near Village Lake Drive. Most repairs are done but two of the outbound lanes remain blocked to continue repaving the road. WBTV's Micah Smith is live on scene so she can stay in touch with officials about when all lanes will reopen. We'll check in with her right at 5 a.m.

BREAKING: Just now we learned I-77 southbound lanes are closed after a tractor trailer fire. This is at West Catawba Avenue.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox will be talking about the budget with the school board tonight and it's all related to school safety. WBTV's Caroline Hicks will have a live report on what is a big concern for parents and students.

Charlotte is vying to host the 2020 Republican National Convention... and we've just learned the decision on where it will be could happen a lot sooner than many suspected.

EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing directly from one of the major players bidding to buy the Carolina Panthers - local businessman Felix Sabates. He's talking only to WBTV and why he walked away from the deal and what Jerry Richardson should really be doing with the team.

UPDATE: South Carolina's attorney general says he will not pursue charges against a Rock Hill congressman who pulled out a loaded handgun during a meeting with voters.

WEATHER ALERT: We're going to warm up nicely as the day goes on but if you're already looking ahead to the weekend, rain might alter your plans. A First Alert Day has been declared for Sunday. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now. Tune in!

Christine