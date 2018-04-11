Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-77 SB in Cornelius

A portion of Interstate 77 in Cornelius was shut down for some time due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning.

Huntersville Fire said the wreck occurred on I-77 southbound near Exit 28 at West Catawba Avenue. Firefighters tweeted about the incident around 4:30 a.m.

*I77 Update* Cornelius is on scene, reporting the tractor trailer is on fire due to the MVA, requesting Tankers from Davidson & Huntersville to respond for water supply, Use caution in area & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 11, 2018

Crews said the tractor-trailer caught fire due to a diesel fuel leak. Officials with the Cornelius Fire Department sent WBTV a video of the tractor-trailer in flames on the interstate.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the road was expected to be shut down until 7:30 a.m but crews on scene said they had hope to reopen at least one lane by that time.

Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area. Firefighters said the crash would "seriously affect the morning commute" into Charlotte.

*I77 Update 2* This incident on I-77 is going to seriously affect the morning commute Southbound into Charlotte - plan ahead NOW, Use caution in area & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) April 11, 2018

Officials said the driver of the tractor-trailer is OK.

Drivers were able to take Statesville Road, Old Statesville Road or West Catawba Avenue as alternate routes.

I-77 SB in Cornelius is closed this morning south of Catawba Ave. Major delays. See Alt routes. pic.twitter.com/KmvU40cImT — WBTV Traffic (@wbtvtraffic) April 11, 2018

