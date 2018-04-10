First Alert Day Sunday: Strong storms possible - | WBTV Charlotte

First Alert Day Sunday: Strong storms possible

By Eric Thomas, Meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A strong cold front will be arriving on Sunday likely bringing a line of storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds possibly reaching severe and damaging levels. 

Large hail would appear least likely at this point but we are still five days away, so our thinking right now is certainly subject to change. We urge you to check back here for updates to this forecast as we fine tune the timing of arrival and departure of this system.   

Even in the absence of strong storms, the rain alone will force folks with outdoor plans to reconsider. 

