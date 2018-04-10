First Alert Day issued for Sunday, strong storms possible

A strong cold front will be arriving on Sunday likely bringing a line of storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds possibly reaching severe and damaging levels.

Large hail would appear least likely at this point but we are still five days away, so our thinking right now is certainly subject to change. We urge you to check back here for updates to this forecast as we fine tune the timing of arrival and departure of this system.

Even in the absence of strong storms, the rain alone will force folks with outdoor plans to reconsider.

Stay weather prepared with updates specific for your location by downloading the WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.