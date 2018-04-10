Forever Family: Meet Chance and Chase

You better not waste any time picking up the phone this week, because we have double the fun with two young twin boys who are overflowing with personality! This set of twins had us laughing non-stop and I wasn't the only one!

Even the camera man was laughing, the advocates from Seven Homes were laughing and even some of the folks at Defy Gravity, where we were filming, were laughing too!

Chance and Chase are twice the fun and twice the laughs! And they weren’t even trying…

Please give this feature a look and if you know anyone thinking about adopting, please share this with them!

To learn more about adopting them together, please contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org

