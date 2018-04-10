Charlotte man wanted on multiple charges, accused of cutting off electronic monitor device

Community leaders and members of the public packed a small classroom in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center Tuesday night for a town hall meeting about school safety. Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera hosted the meeting which featured a few guest speakers and a panel discussion with educators and activists concerned about school safety.More >>
A strong cold front will be arriving on Sunday likely bringing a line of storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds possibly reaching severe and damaging levels. Large hail would appear least likely at this point but we are still five days away, so our thinking right now is certainly subject to change. We urge you to check back here for updates to this forecast as we fine tune the timing of arrival and departure of this system.More >>
You better not waste any time picking up the phone this week, because we have double the fun with two young twin boys who are overflowing with personality! This set of twins had us laughing non-stop and I wasn't the only one!More >>
A Charlotte man is wanted for multiple charges after cutting off his electronic monitoring device. Dexter Houston is wanted for possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon, discharging firearm in city limits, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.More >>
Two women say they were sexually harassed by their employer while working at a popular yoga studio, and they claim that employer is not taking their claims seriously.More >>
