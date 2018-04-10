Charlotte man wanted on multiple charges, accused of cutting off electronic monitor device

A Charlotte man is wanted for multiple charges after cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

Dexter Houston is wanted for possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon, discharging firearm in city limits, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police say on Tuesday Houston cut off his device and was last known to be in the area of the 2600 block of Ashley Road. Houston was court ordered to wear the device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

