Harmony Elementary students work with hydroponics as part of STEM

Harmony Elementary School has embarked on a new journey with hydroponics to evolve their STEM Ag (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math - Agriculture) program. Hydroponics is a subset of hydroculture, the method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.

Students are in charge of the water level, ph and nutrients to ensure the product is growing properly.

This year, Harmony's 4th grade students are growing red and green lettuce to improve the fresh options in the school cafeteria line. Students are working closely with the School Nutrition Department to deliver a safe and healthy product.

This week, the first crop of lettuce was harvested and students delivered the produce to the cafeteria. According to Andy Mehall, Principal at Harmony Elementary.

"This is just the start of many products we hope to grow," Mehall said. "Our next step is to learn the business side of farming."

Harmony will also be selling products that the students grow. From lettuce and tomatoes to carrots and beets, these products will be available at their yearly "Take it to Market" event.

Take it to Market/ Heritage Day will be held on April 19th from 4:00 until 7:00 at the school. Guests will experience life as it once was as volunteers share stories from the past and showcase quilting, woodcarving and candle making.

For further information, call Harmony Elementary School at (704) 546-2643.

