Harmony Elementary students work with hydroponics as part of STE - | WBTV Charlotte

Harmony Elementary students work with hydroponics as part of STEM

(Source: Iredell-Statesville Schools) (Source: Iredell-Statesville Schools)
(Source: Iredell-Statesville Schools) (Source: Iredell-Statesville Schools)
(Source: Iredell-Statesville Schools) (Source: Iredell-Statesville Schools)
STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

Harmony Elementary School has embarked on a new journey with hydroponics to evolve their STEM Ag (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math - Agriculture) program.  Hydroponics is a subset of hydroculture, the method of growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent. 

Students are in charge of the water level, ph and nutrients to ensure the product is growing properly.  

This year, Harmony's 4th grade students are growing red and green lettuce to improve the fresh options in the school cafeteria line.  Students are working closely with the School Nutrition Department to deliver a safe and healthy product. 

This week, the first crop of lettuce was harvested and students delivered the produce to the cafeteria. According to Andy Mehall, Principal at Harmony Elementary.

"This is just the start of many products we hope to grow," Mehall said. "Our next step is to learn the business side of farming."  

Harmony will also be selling products that the students grow.  From lettuce and tomatoes to carrots and beets, these products will be available at their yearly "Take it to Market" event.   

Take it to Market/ Heritage Day will be held on April 19th from 4:00 until 7:00 at the school.  Guests will experience life as it once was as volunteers share stories from the past and showcase quilting, woodcarving and candle making. 

For further information, call Harmony Elementary School at (704) 546-2643.

Copyright 2018 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • CMS superintendent plans to request safety upgrades in new budget proposal

    CMS superintendent plans to request safety upgrades in new budget proposal

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:01:56 GMT
    (Alex Giles | WBTV)(Alex Giles | WBTV)

    Community leaders and members of the public packed a small classroom in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center Tuesday night for a town hall meeting about school safety. Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera hosted the meeting which featured a few guest speakers and a panel discussion with educators and activists concerned about school safety.  

    More >>

    Community leaders and members of the public packed a small classroom in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center Tuesday night for a town hall meeting about school safety. Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera hosted the meeting which featured a few guest speakers and a panel discussion with educators and activists concerned about school safety.  

    More >>

  • First Alert Day Sunday: Strong storms possible

    First Alert Day Sunday: Strong storms possible

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:09:04 GMT

    A strong cold front will be arriving on Sunday likely bringing a line of storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds possibly reaching severe and damaging levels.  Large hail would appear least likely at this point but we are still five days away, so our thinking right now is certainly subject to change. We urge you to check back here for updates to this forecast as we fine tune the timing of arrival and departure of this system.    

    More >>

    A strong cold front will be arriving on Sunday likely bringing a line of storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds possibly reaching severe and damaging levels.  Large hail would appear least likely at this point but we are still five days away, so our thinking right now is certainly subject to change. We urge you to check back here for updates to this forecast as we fine tune the timing of arrival and departure of this system.    

    More >>

  • Forever Family: Meet Chance and Chase

    Forever Family: Meet Chance and Chase

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:07:42 GMT

    You better not waste any time picking up the phone this week, because we have double the fun with two young twin boys who are overflowing with personality! This set of twins had us laughing non-stop and I wasn't the only one!  

    More >>

    You better not waste any time picking up the phone this week, because we have double the fun with two young twin boys who are overflowing with personality! This set of twins had us laughing non-stop and I wasn't the only one!  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly