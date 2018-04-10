Man accused of killing missing Charlotte man arrested

An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation that began when a missing man's body was found in northwest Charlotte has been arrested.

Jaime Melendez Suarez, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Jacob Hernandez. He is now being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Hernandez' body was found in a wooded area on the 100 block of Rhyne Station Road on April 6.

Detectives soon identified Suarez as a suspect but did not reveal what evidence led them to him.

Previous: 18-year-old wanted after missing man's body found in northwest Charlotte

Hernandez was reported missing by his family the day before his body was found. Based on information gathered during the initial missing person investigation, detectives said they suspected foul play in his disappearance.

Earlier Friday, police obtained a warrant charging Suarez with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. That charge was then upgraded to the murder charge.

Officials said initial information indicated that Hernandez was shot in the 4200 block of South Boulevard and taken to the location where he was found by the person who killed him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

