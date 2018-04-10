Man accused of killing missing Charlotte man arrested - | WBTV Charlotte

Man accused of killing missing Charlotte man arrested

Jaime Joel Melendez Suarez Jaime Joel Melendez Suarez
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation that began when a missing man's body was found in northwest Charlotte has been arrested.

Jaime Melendez Suarez, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Jacob Hernandez. He is now being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Hernandez' body was found in a wooded area on the 100 block of Rhyne Station Road on April 6.

Detectives soon identified Suarez as a suspect but did not reveal what evidence led them to him.

Previous: 18-year-old wanted after missing man's body found in northwest Charlotte

Hernandez was reported missing by his family the day before his body was found. Based on information gathered during the initial missing person investigation, detectives said they suspected foul play in his disappearance.

Earlier Friday, police obtained a warrant charging Suarez with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. That charge was then upgraded to the murder charge.

Officials said initial information indicated that Hernandez was shot in the 4200 block of South Boulevard and taken to the location where he was found by the person who killed him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • CMS superintendent plans to request safety upgrades in new budget proposal

    CMS superintendent plans to request safety upgrades in new budget proposal

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:01:56 GMT
    (Alex Giles | WBTV)(Alex Giles | WBTV)

    Community leaders and members of the public packed a small classroom in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center Tuesday night for a town hall meeting about school safety. Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera hosted the meeting which featured a few guest speakers and a panel discussion with educators and activists concerned about school safety.  

    More >>

    Community leaders and members of the public packed a small classroom in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center Tuesday night for a town hall meeting about school safety. Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmera hosted the meeting which featured a few guest speakers and a panel discussion with educators and activists concerned about school safety.  

    More >>

  • First Alert Day Sunday: Strong storms possible

    First Alert Day Sunday: Strong storms possible

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:09:04 GMT

    A strong cold front will be arriving on Sunday likely bringing a line of storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds possibly reaching severe and damaging levels.  Large hail would appear least likely at this point but we are still five days away, so our thinking right now is certainly subject to change. We urge you to check back here for updates to this forecast as we fine tune the timing of arrival and departure of this system.    

    More >>

    A strong cold front will be arriving on Sunday likely bringing a line of storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds possibly reaching severe and damaging levels.  Large hail would appear least likely at this point but we are still five days away, so our thinking right now is certainly subject to change. We urge you to check back here for updates to this forecast as we fine tune the timing of arrival and departure of this system.    

    More >>

  • Forever Family: Meet Chance and Chase

    Forever Family: Meet Chance and Chase

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:07:42 GMT

    You better not waste any time picking up the phone this week, because we have double the fun with two young twin boys who are overflowing with personality! This set of twins had us laughing non-stop and I wasn't the only one!  

    More >>

    You better not waste any time picking up the phone this week, because we have double the fun with two young twin boys who are overflowing with personality! This set of twins had us laughing non-stop and I wasn't the only one!  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly