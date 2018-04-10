Car crashes into apartment building, one person injured in northeast Charlotte

A vehicle ran into an apartment building in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Prosperity Ridge Road and Craven Thomas Road around 7 p.m. Police say the car jumped the curb in the round-about before crashing into the building.

According to MEDIC one person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released what may have caused the crash.

