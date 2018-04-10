Mitch Kupchak Introduced as Hornets president of basketball operations, general manager

The Charlotte Hornets introduced Mitch Kupchak as their new President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Tuesday.

Kupchak made it clear that this is only his second day on the job.

“I just got the job two days ago. I flew in last night. Just getting familiar with the building. I haven’t gotten up to speed," Kupchak said.

He also explain that a lot of the big questions like Coach Clifford's tenure, the future of Kemba Walker and whether a rebuild is necessary are all still to be determined.

"Steve worked for us as an assistant in Los Angeles. That’s how I got to know him. I felt he would get an opportunity to be a head coach soon. I was impressed. My feeling was that he was head-coaching material,” Kupchak said of Hornets head coach Steve Clifford.

Kupchak also said that when it comes to the Hornets All-Star, Kemba Walker, he is well aware of what he brings to the table.

"I want a player who doesn’t want to lose. That’s a good thing," Kupchak said. "I’m very aware of his talent. From what I hear, he’s great in the locker room and great in the community. I don’t know why you wouldn’t want that going forward.”

He also shared one of his biggest beliefs when it comes to evaluating talent.

"Gut instinct has been a big part of talent evaluation: watching the player, watching the player walking to the bench, how he interacts with the coach. Scouting games in person. Those things are the biggest," Kupchak said.

Kupchak will conduct player interviews over the next few days.

